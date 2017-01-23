WSU Athletic Director talks about Jody Adams leaving women’s head coaching job

Wichita, KAN (KSNW) – The Wichita State University athletic director, Darron Boatright, talked about Jody Adams leaving the program.

Adams had been suspended from the team last week. But this weekend, the athletic department said Adams was leaving. It’s being called a mutual decision made by WSU and coach Adams herself.

“We reached a joint, mutual and amicable separation,” says Boatright. “It was in the best interest of all involved.”

KSN reached out to Adams, but we have not heard back from the, now former, coach.

KSN also asked if Adams would be paid for the rest of the season. Boatright said he’s not talking about the separation agreement specifics at this time.

But, the Athletic Director did say he talked to Adams on Thursday. He also said he talked to people inside the women’s basketball program, and decided he need to have a conversation with Adams.

“When I found out there were some concerns I wanted to look into more, on Thursday, things changed quite a bit,” says Boatright. “After that, on Friday, it became apparent we would be working on a separation agreement. So at that point my mind had to find an alternate to fulfill the year as a head coach.”

Former coach Linda Hargrove has been picked to lead the team as head coach for the rest of the season.

Hargrove was coach of the women’s Shockers basketball team 1989-98. She was later a coach and then General Manager in the WNBA.

Harvgrove said she is not going to coach beyond this year.

Boatright says he is looking for a coach for next season, and it will be a nationwide search.