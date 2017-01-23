Wichita man killed in crash in northwest Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday afternoon. According to the department, deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision at 21st North and 167th West around 5:30 p.m.

A black 2000 Ford pickup 24-year-old Wichita man was southbound on 167th and failed to yield to an eastbound 2013 Honda motorcycle on 21st Street. The motorcycle struck the pickup in the intersection. The impact of the collision caused the pickup to collide with a silver 2012 GMC SUV.

The motorcycle was driven by 37-year-old Justin D. Epley of Wichita. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. A 21-year-old woman who was a passenger in the pickup received a minor injury in the collision. She was treated by EMS at the scene and was not transported. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured.