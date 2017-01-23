Two Wichita men plead guilty to bank robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichita men pleaded guilty Monday to aiding another robber who brandished a firearm during a bank robbery.

Raishat McGill, 35, and Elijah Shelton, 25, both of Wichita pleaded guilty to one count each of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence. In their pleas, they admitted that on June 13, 2016, they robbed the Carson Bank at 4461 E. Douglas in Wichita. The robbers demanded and received money before fleeing. The money they received contained a global positioning device that police used to track the defendants and arrest them.

McGill and Shelton are set for sentencing April 13.