Two Wichita men plead guilty to bank robbery

By Published:
Wichita police investigate a bank robbery at Carson Bank on June 13. (KSN Photo)
Wichita police investigate a bank robbery at Carson Bank on June 13. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichita men pleaded guilty Monday to aiding another robber who brandished a firearm during a bank robbery.

Raishat McGill, 35, and Elijah Shelton, 25, both of Wichita pleaded guilty to one count each of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence. In their pleas, they admitted that on June 13, 2016, they robbed the Carson Bank at 4461 E. Douglas in Wichita. The robbers demanded and received money before fleeing. The money they received contained a global positioning device that police used to track the defendants and arrest them.

McGill and Shelton are set for sentencing April 13.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s