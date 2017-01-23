Two Kansas Highway Patrol troopers injured in three-car crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are investigating after a crash injured two Kansas Highway Patrol troopers Monday afternoon. It happened on I-470 in Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the troopers were working a traffic stop and were parked on the shoulder of I-470. Two troopers were outside of their vehicle when a green SUV heading eastbound struck the patrol car. The patrol car hit the stopped pickup. The SUV rolled.

Several people, including the two troopers, were transported to area hospitals. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol closed I-470 eastbound to investigate the crash and clear away the vehicles.

