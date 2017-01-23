Trumps signs executive order to begin prompt repeal of ACA

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) In his first official act as President, Donald Trump signs an executive order to begin the prompt repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

“Whatever comes out will hopefully be a seamless changeover,” says Barbara Pinaire.

It’s a move that local healthcare navigators say could be impacting enrollment.

“We have seen a number of decline in enrollment or people asking for assistance in enrollment in the last couple of weeks,” says Navigator Juven Nova.

Healthcare Navigator with GraceMed, Juven Nava says any changes made by the Trump administration could have broad impact on all Americans, including those who get employer-provided insurance, and those who are covered through the marketplace.

“All those regulations could definitely change, and it could change for a lot of individuals who covered at the moment.”

But for those who sign up for coverage through the marketplace by January 31st, you can expect to be covered by your plan through all of 2017.

“Contraceptives things like that, it just depends on what changes they would make within the policy but that would not take effect into 2018,” says Nava.

“I am like everyone else I do not know what the repeal and replace,” says Physician Alberto Carro.

Carro says it’s just too early to tell how he, his fellow physicians and patients will be affected.

He’s telling his patients to be calm, and plan their visits as normal.

“There is a lot of fear right now, we just need to wait,” says Carro.

Barbara Pincaire says that’s exactly what she’s planning to do.

“One of the key things is the pre-existing conditions, is people being able to continue having coverage for their pre-existing conditions and I don’t see anything that is going to change with that regard,” says patient Pinaire.