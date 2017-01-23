Shaquille Morris honored as MVC Player of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State center Shaquille Morris has been named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22.

Morris – a redshirt junior from Edmond, Okla. – is the first Shocker to win the league’s player of the week honor this year.

In two games last week, he averaged 20.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 86 percent from the foul line (18-of-21) to help key two WSU victories.

In last Tuesday’s win at Evansville, Morris posted his first career double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

In Saturday’s triumph over Indiana State, Morris had one of his best all-around performances as a Shocker, tallying a career-high 24 points to go with eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

A preseason all-conference selection, Morris is returning to form after a December leg injury that sidelined him for two games and slowed him for half-a-dozen others. He’s played at least 20 minutes in each of the last three contests.

“He’s made great progress,” head coach Gregg Marshall told reporters Monday at his weekly news conference. “If he plays this way, it’s going to give us a great chance, no matter who we play or where we are. He’s playing at a high level the last couple of games.”

WSU (17-4, 7-1 MVC) hosts Southern Illinois Tuesday evening at Charles Koch Arena. The 6 p.m. CT tip can be seen nationally on CBS Sports Network (check local listings).