Security tight ahead of Super Bowl LI in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Security is tight ahead of the Super Bowl in Houston next month.

With a million people expected to attend Super Bowl LI events, security is a massive undertaking to keep the city, visitors, and NRG Stadium safe.

Federal agents will work with state and local law enforcement along with private security.

“Just because you don’t see us, it doesn’t mean we are not there,” said Special Agent Shauna Dunlap, FBI spokesperson

Dunlap says there’s no credible threat for the Super Bowl, but recent attacks in other areas have authorities on alert.

“Whenever there are large gatherings, there’s an increase for safety concerns.”

Security guards with a private company S.A.F.E. Management are already working.

The company has provided security for Super Bowls for more than a decade and has hired many temporary workers in Houston to protect NRG Stadium and the convention center.

Come game day, visitors can expect the NFL’s clear bag policy to be in effect, and law enforcement will be working overtime.

The best tool is help from residents.

“Despite all the high tech and investigative efforts, it’s important to note that sometimes the most important information, doesn’t come by way of technology. It comes from the public,” said Dunlap.