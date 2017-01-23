Police: Woman’s purse stolen from Wichita Walmart

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a woman’s purse was stolen from the Walmart at Pawnee and Broadway around 8 p.m. Sunday. Two officers were working off-duty security at the store when the woman started yelling for help.

The 59-year-old woman told police that an unknown suspect had taken her purse which was in her shopping cart. The officers attempted to stop the suspect who got into a 2010 tan Chevy Impala and fled.

On-duty officers quickly responded to assist and tried to stop the vehicle when a chase ensued. The vehicle was eventually involved in a single vehicle accident near Emporia and Kellogg.

A 28-year-old man r was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition. There were no injuries to victim at Walmart and her property was recovered.