Police: Woman’s purse stolen from Wichita Walmart

By Published:
Wichita police (KSN File Photo)
Wichita police (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a woman’s purse was stolen from the Walmart at Pawnee and Broadway around 8 p.m. Sunday. Two officers were working off-duty security at the store when the woman started yelling for help.

The 59-year-old woman told police that an unknown suspect had taken her purse which was in her shopping cart. The officers attempted to stop the suspect who got into a 2010 tan Chevy Impala and fled.

On-duty officers quickly responded to assist and tried to stop the vehicle when a chase ensued. The vehicle was eventually involved in a single vehicle accident near Emporia and Kellogg.

A 28-year-old man r was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition. There were no injuries to victim at Walmart and her property was recovered.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s