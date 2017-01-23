Luke Bryan to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LI

Luke Bryan (AP Photo)
Luke Bryan (AP Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country singer Luke Bryan will take the stage at Super Bowl LI next month.

He is performing the National Anthem at the pregame festivities at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The performance, which will be televised, is Bryan’s first time singing at the Super Bowl.

During his career, Bryan has scored 17 No.1 singles and sold nearly eight million albums. He has also found success with his fifth studio album, Kill The Lights.

It is certified Platinum and has sold 3.5 million tracks, with more than 400 million streams.

