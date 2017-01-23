Kansas to resend corrected 1099G forms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue today announced that taxpayers receiving a 1099G form will soon receive a corrected document in the mail.

Monday, the department discovered some of the 1099Gs sent out for the tax year 2016 listed refund amounts that did not match the amount the taxpayer actually received.

The department has confirmed a small number of taxpayers received forms listing incorrect refund amounts, but to ensure accuracy all of the approximately 380,000 forms will be reissued.

Only the forms mailed to taxpayers were incorrect, the information sent to the Internal Revenue Service was accurate.

Taxpayers who received a 1099G from the Kansas Department of Revenue should destroy the form; they will receive a new and corrected form in the mail automatically. The new forms will be marked corrected on the form and envelope and will be mailed by Monday, Jan. 31.

Taxpayers receive a Kansas 1099G if they received a payment or compensation from the state such as unemployment, refunds, credits, or offsets.