Kansas State: Student accidently shot, wounded in dorm

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating a report of an accidental shooting in a residence hall at Kansas State University.

The Kansas State University Police Department was called to a student’s room in Goodnow Hall at 8:10 p.m. Sunday.

The student was transported for treatment and is in stable condition. The student’s wound was reported as self-inflicted.

The Kansas State University Office of Student Life and Counseling Services offer counseling and assistance to students and employees.

Firearms aren’t currently allowed in campus buildings or residence halls, although that’s on track to change. Starting in July, a Kansas law will allow concealed guns on state college campuses unless a legislative effort to undo the law is successful.

Faculty and student organizations generally have been strongly opposed to concealed guns on campus, as have administrators.