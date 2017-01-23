Houston preparing for Super Bowl LI

NBC News Published: Updated:
Super Bowl LI (NBC Photo)
Super Bowl LI (NBC Photo)

HOUSTON, Texas (NBC) – Even if you can’t get a ticket for the Super Bowl, you can still be a part of the fun taking place in Houston outside the stadium.

The game is 13 days away but the party starts this Saturday, Jan. 28.

Houston plans to offer a ton of entertainment choices including free concerts every day for a week leading up to the big game between the Falcons and Patriots.

It will be family-friendly fun for all ages including Nasa’s space exploration vehicle that you can go inside and check out what the astronauts will call home when they go to mars or back to the moon. The rover can house two astronauts for up to two weeks and keep them safe and secure.

And bring your hearty appetite too, there will be plenty of choices to be made in a city famous for it’s dining diversity.

