Great Bend police search for solution to an aging building

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — While Great Bend police work to become a more modern-day police force, the current building that houses the department, could be an obstacle to that goal.

“We’re absolutely affected by the quality of the equipment that we have, and this building is no exception,” said Great Bend police chief, Cliff Couch.

The building dates back to the 1930’s, and much of what’s inside — from the plumbing to the heating and air conditioning — is that old as well.

Couch said there’s also a lack of space for his officers. One example is the tiny squad room, where they hold briefings.

According to the police chief, they are looking for a solution to the aging building — whether that’s renovating the current building or building a new one.

“We want to find a solution that’s functional and that’s not a band-aid, something that’s sort of a long-term solution,” he said. “At the same time, we’re definitely going to be as conscious as we can of the financial impact of this.”

Great Bend’s city manager said the city hasn’t decided where the funds will come from yet. It depends on what option they decide to move forward with. If costly, he mentioned possibly using reserve funds or even a bond.

The police department is still going over pros and cons of each option. The chief hopes to bring a plan to the city council sometime soon.