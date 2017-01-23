Great Bend police search for solution to an aging building

Amanda Aguilar By Published:
gb-aging-image

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — While Great Bend police work to become a more modern-day police force, the current building that houses the department, could be an obstacle to that goal.

“We’re absolutely affected by the quality of the equipment that we have, and this building is no exception,” said Great Bend police chief, Cliff Couch.

The building dates back to the 1930’s, and much of what’s inside — from the plumbing to the heating and air conditioning — is that old as well.

Couch said there’s also a lack of space for his officers. One example is the tiny squad room, where they hold briefings.

According to the police chief, they are looking for a solution to the aging building — whether that’s renovating the current building or building a new one.

“We want to find a solution that’s functional and that’s not a band-aid, something that’s sort of a long-term solution,” he said. “At the same time, we’re definitely going to be as conscious as we can of the financial impact of this.”

Great Bend’s city manager said the city hasn’t decided where the funds will come from yet. It depends on what option they decide to move forward with. If costly, he mentioned possibly using reserve funds or even a bond.

The police department is still going over pros and cons of each option. The chief hopes to bring a plan to the city council sometime soon.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s