Family, fans mourn for Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura

Related Coverage Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in car crash

LAS TERRENAS, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dozens of children wearing blue T-shirts with the name “Ventura” emblazoned on the back gathered around a coastal home on Monday to pay their respects to their idol: Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura.

He died Sunday in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic, where he was known for practicing with his former youth baseball team every time he visited the Caribbean country, said Silvano Santos, who coached Ventura from age 7 to 14.

“He was an inspiration to every kid,” Santos told The Associated Press, recalling how Ventura took time to meet with members of the Kelly youth team that he once played for and gave them gifts, including uniform T-shirts.

The children talked quietly among themselves as they sat in the patio of the house Ventura bought after signing with the Royals. Inside, friends, family and admirers gathered around his coffin and tried to consoler Ventura’s mother.

“This is very painful for me because he was such a great baseball player,” said Yonfer Ventura, an 11-year-old member of the youth team.

Ventura was born in the town of Samana on June 3, 1991, and quit school at 14. He was working on a construction crew to support his family when he heard about a baseball tryout, which led to a spot in the local Royals’ academy. The right-handed wound up pitching his entire career for the Royals, going 38-31 with a 3.89 ERA.

The mayor of the Dominican town of Las Terrenas declared a two-day mourning period for the 25-year-old player, who died on a highway about 40 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of the capital of Santo Domingo.

Authorities have not determined what caused the accident but suspect speeding. Ventura was driving by himself in a vehicle he had imported from Florida last October after making some modifications to it.

Angela Martinez, mother to Ventura’s only daughter, said the player wasn’t known for speeding because he was affected by the 2014 death of his friend, former St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Oscar Taveras, who crashed at 22 in his hometown of Puerto Plata.

“I always told him to be careful,” said Martinez, who recalled Ventura as intense and very cheerful.

The Dominican Republic has the highest traffic-related death rate in the Western Hemisphere with nearly 30 deaths per 100,000 people. Four current or former major league players have died in traffic accidents here in recent years, including Andy Marte, a 33-year-old infielder who also was killed Sunday. He had played in the Major Leagues from 2005-2010 with Atlanta and Cleveland and returned in 2014 with Arizona.

Authorities said Marte died when the Mercedes Benz he was driving hit a house along a road between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles (150 kilometers) north of the capital.

Remembering Yordano Ventura 1991 – 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Kansas City Royals' Alex Rios, left, talks with pitcher Yordano Ventura, right, after he gave up a hit to Houston Astros' Carlos Correa in the fifth inning during Game 4 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 12, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan) Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, left, and catcher Salvador Perez walk in from the bullpen to play the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game, Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) Kansas City Royals' Yordano Ventura during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 3, 2016 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek) Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura, right, is doused by Salvador Perez after a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. Ventura pitched a complete game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) takes the ball from catcher Salvador Perez, right, after loading the bases full during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, May 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) takes a ball from catcher Salvador Perez, right, after giving up a run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 5, 2014. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) FILE - In this Thursday, July 28, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Authorities in the Dominican Republic said Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, that Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014, file photo, Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura has an RIP O.T. #18 on his hat, paying tribute to his friend and countryman, Cardinals outfielder Oscar Taveras as he walks off the field during the first inning of Game 6 of baseball's World Series against the San Francisco Giants in Kansas City, Mo. Ventura, whose electric arm and confident demeanor helped lead his long-suffering team to the 2015 World Series title, died in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic early Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Taveras also was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic, and his funeral occurred just hours before Ventura stepped on the mound for Game 6. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, April 24, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, July 20, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, June 12, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst) A fight breaks out between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals after starting pitcher Yordano Ventura drilled Orioles batter Manny Machado during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 7, 2016 at Camden Yards in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP) WASHINGTON EXAMINER OUT; MANDATORY CREDIT Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 3, 2016 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek) Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, gestures while talking to starting pitcher Yordano Ventura during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Kansas City Royals starter Yordano Ventura delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura reacts to a question during a news conference before Game 3 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the New York Mets in New York. Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte died in separate traffic accidents early Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in their native Dominican Republic. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) is checked out by a team trainer before being relieved in the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, May 26, 2014. Ventura gave up five runs in the first two innings. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)