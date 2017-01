WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their show to Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4 during their 2017 World Tour.

On Monday, Buckets Blakes stopped by KSN to talk about the upcoming visit.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at (855) 755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.

The show starts at 4 p.m.