Andover students share their inauguration experience

ANDOVER, Kan.(KSNW) – From waking up and having the opportunity to witness the inauguration of President Donald Trump, to experiencing the woman’s march in D.C., these student told me they were honored to be a part of history.

“I was just glad that I could go,” said Andre Kurait, and Andover senior. ” I got to learn a whole bunch of stuff and experience something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Kurait made memories with 19 other students from his school who all made the trek to DC to take part in history. Andover high’s social studies teacher started this trend back in 2005. He believed any student that was interested in politics should have the opportunity to attend the inauguration.

“I thought it could be really cool to vote for the person I would see,” sais Alex Bunting, a senior at Andover High. “But then when I saw my choices, I wasn’t very happy with them so, I actually didn’t vote for either. I wrote someone’s name in.”

The student’s stayed through the weekend which allowed them the chance to witness the women’s march on Washington. They tell me that the march had more people then the actual inauguration.

“They were coming out of the streets. They were coming out of the subway and you could hear the roar of the rally across the mall,” explained Andover High School’s vice principal, Amanda Grier. “It really was something, especially for our students that have never seen a protest.”

The students didn’t actually march in the rally but they were still excited to see the process.

“Seeing that many people come together around so many different causes; you could just feel the community among the people there.” said Andover High Junior Makenzie Martine. “I just thought it was incredible”

For the students that didn’t have a chance to hop on board this year, the school will offer the trip every four years to incoming juniors and seniors.