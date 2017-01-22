WSU women’s basketball coach, Jody Adams-Birch leaving WSU

Wichita, KAN (KSNW) – Jody Adams-Birch is no longer the head women’s baskeball coach at Wichita State University.

The following was just sent to KSN from Wichita State University.

“WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State University and its head women’s basketball coach Jody Adams-Birch have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways, Director of Athletics Darron Boatright announced following Sunday’s game.

Boatright said, “I would like to thank Coach Kirk Crawford for his leadership during the weekend, and for his willingness to serve as head coach for the last two games.”

Linda Hargrove, former WSU head coach from 1989-98, has agreed to run the program and serve as its head coach for the remainder of the 2016-17 basketball season.

Assistant coaches Crawford, Bridgett Gordon, and Kaci Bailey are expected to serve through the end of their contracts, as will Director of Operations Michael Gomez.

Boatright will begin a national search for a successor in the near future.”

KSN has reached out to Jody Adams-Birch for comment, and the University for further comment.

