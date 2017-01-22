Kansas colleges look for ways to offer $15,000 degree

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas higher education leaders say Gov. Sam Brownback’s challenge to create a $15,000 bachelor’s degree is a stretch but they’re willing to try.

Brownback wants to make it easier for students to attend college. He says under the proposal, students would likely amass a combination of high school, community college, university and online credits.

The Board of Regents and universities have the task of creating the program. The governor says the first school to do it would get $1 million for scholarships.

Some officials and higher education experts say it will be doable but difficult. Others question the wisdom of asking the colleges and universities to forego more tuition revenue at a time when state aid is being cut.

