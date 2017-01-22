Food truck employee shot during attempted robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery leaves one employee injured.

Officers say it happened in the 2400 block of North Broadway, at 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

They say the suspect approached the food truck and, armed with a handgun, demanded money.

While one employee was opening the register, another employee slammed the door into the suspect.

The suspect fired two shots, hitting one of the employees.

The victim was taken to the hospital, treated, and released.

If you have any additional information, call WPD detectives (268-4407) or Crimestoppers (267-2111)

