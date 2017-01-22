All United Airlines domestic flights grounded by computer outage

ALEX JOHNSON and JAY BLACKMAN Published: Updated:
United Airlines (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
United Airlines (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(NBC) – All of United Airlines’ domestic flights were grounded Sunday night because of a computer outage, the Federal Aviation Administration said as scores of angry travelers sounded off on social media.

International flights weren’t affected by the ground stop, which the FAA said was issued at United’s request.

The ground stop initially was scheduled to end at 8 p.m., but United tweeted at 8:06 that it was still “working on a resolution.” The FAA later extended the ground stop to 9 p.m. ET.

U.S. officials told NBC News that the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System, or ACARS, was having issues with low bandwidth. No further explanation was immediately available.

