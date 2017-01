WICHITA, Kan. – Behind a new career-high 24 points from Shaquille Morris, Wichita State bullied its way to an 84-58 win Saturday afternoon over Indiana State.

It took the Shockers (17-4, 7-1 Missouri Valley Conference) less than 10 minutes to built up a 20-point lead en route to their 10th consecutive victory over the Sycamores (7-13, 1-7). WSU has swept each of the last four regular season series between the two.