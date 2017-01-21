Voting rights advocates seek to rein in Kansas election laws

Published:
Kris Kobach
In this photo taken Monday, Jan. 12, 2015, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach presides over the Kansas House while new members are sworn in during the opening day of the Kansas legislature in Topeka, Kan. Kobach is proposing several measures before the legislature including giving his office the power to prosecute voter fraud. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel,)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers are expected to debate aspects of the state’s election laws this year as Democrats push to reverse some of the stricter measures enacted at the urging of Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Democrats want to repeal the law that requires people to show proof-of-citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, to register to vote. They also want to allow same-day registration so people can register when they go to the polls to vote.

Meanwhile, Kobach is seeking authority to create separate voter registration lists – one for people who can vote in any election and another for only federal races.

Rep. Keith Esau, the Republican from Olathe who chairs the House Elections Committee, said elections are running smoothly as they are, with strong turnout.

