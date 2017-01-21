Thousands join Women’s March in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large crowd of marchers, armed with signs and megaphones, rallied in Wichita today.

Starting at the Keeper of the Plains, more than two-thousand people marched from the Keeper, to just outside the City Hall building.

Organizers say the march was to show support for those marching in Washington, D.C. and across the nation and the world.

Many at the rally say their goal is to educate and empower women of every background.

“I thought we would have maybe 20 to 50 people. Not many,” Women’s March coordinator Brandi Calvert said. “The amount of support in our community has definitely exceeded expectations.”

No official numbers have come out yet, the event’s Facebook page states at least 2,000 people marched through Wichita.

“It’s very important for our voices to be heard, especially in a time like this: when we are not happy with the President,” said marcher Amy Stockham. “We are not going anywhere.”

Marches across the country were also in support of women’s rights, and a call to action to hold newly inaugurated President Donald Trump accountable for human and women’s rights.

A march in Topeka also saw more than 2,000 on hand where people demanded more attention to women’s rights, and others asked women to get involved in Kansas polititcs.