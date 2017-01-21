Police search for suspect in armed robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for a suspect after a local ACE Cash Express was robbed at gunpoint.

Police say it happened Friday at 8 a.m., in the 1500 block of East Central.

A victim says a man entered the business, armed with a handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect took money from the business and fled on foot.

No one was reported harmed in the incident.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call the WPD Investigations Section (268-4407) or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers (267-2111).