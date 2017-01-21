One dead, one in custody after Hutchinson crash

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a deadly crash in Hutchinson.

In a Facebook post, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to 30th and Prairie Dunes Drive at 2 p.m.

Police say 65-year-old Jane Ellen Hart was headed eastbound on 30th when she made a turn on Prairie Dunes, striking a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hart was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.

The incident is still under investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released while officer try to notify the family.

