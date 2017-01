WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man, armed with a machete, robbed a local Dollar General Saturday evening.

They say it happened in the 4500 block of East Pawnee, just after 6 p.m.

Wichita police dispatcher say no one was hurt, but the store was robbed.

Police are still investigating but we continue to follow this story and bring you details as they become available