Wichita Women’s March expected to draw more than one thousand

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – History was made Friday as the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, was sworn into office.

The peaceful transition of power was anything but in several U.S. cities, as riots and protests erupted leading to more than 200 people arrested.

But, a planned protest here in Wichita is aiming to have their message heard in a peaceful way.

Hundreds of Wichitans are expected to participate in Saturday’s nationwide Women’s March on Washington.

To bring attention to women’s rights and human rights.

The protest will begin at the Keeper of the Plains in the morning and go to city hall, and 1,500 people are expected to join in on the march.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see this get out of hand in anyway shape or form, peaceful protest is the way of Martin Luther King, and that’s how you do it,” said Marti Johnson, a march participant.

“To me it’s more like send the message wide, broad. It’s women’s equality, it’s women’s rights, it’s women’s healthcare,” explained Johnson.

“Our goal is to educate, empower, respect one another and unify,” stated Brandi Calvert, march coordinator.

Calvert and several others in Wichita have been working since November to plan this protest.

The Wichita event is one of 600 “sister protests” that are joining the Women’s March on Washington.

“They all have a different torch that they’re carrying and a different message that they want to share with everyone,” said Calvert.

Wichita police tell KSN that they will not have extra officers out during the march, because organizers are expecting it to stay fairly calm.

“I think it will be a very positive and empowering march,” Calvert said.

According to www.womensmarch.com, over two billion worldwide will be joining in on the event in various locations.