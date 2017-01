After a week filled with plenty of off-the-court distractions, Wichita State women’s basketball turned in a gutsy performance at Koch Arena to beat Bradley 65-54 and win their second straight game in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Rangie Bessard led the Shockers with 21 points, as WSU held Bradley without a point for the final 2:57 of the game. The Shockers next take the court at Koch Arena Sunday against Illinois State at 2 p.m.