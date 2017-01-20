Western Kansas lineman encounters bobcats on powerline

FORD, Kan. (KSNW) – A western Kansas lineman had an encounter today with two bobcats.

Victory Electric manager Mike Goddard was working to restore power following the ice storm when he encountered two half-grown bobcats, one of which was sitting atop a pole.

“I was out patrolling the rest of a distribution line preparing to heat it up, and something moving around on the ground caught my eye,” Goddard said. “My first thought was it was a couple of house cats, but then I realized they were bobcats. They quickly split and one ran up the pole.”

Goddard said the bobcat climbed down shortly after.