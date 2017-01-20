Warren Theatres will not show “A Dog’s Purpose”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Warren Theatres has announced it will not be showing the movie, “A Dog’s Purpose”.

This after a TMZ video showed one of the dogs on set being mistreated.

Owner Bill Warren, an avid animal lover, decided he did want to show the film after seeing the tape.

He says the move will cost the company some money, but he thinks it’s more important than losing what he believes in.

“I just think that hopefully the public feels the way I do, and that we all take a stand when we see this kind of mistreatment going on, within our community. There’s just no excuse for this,” said Bill Warren.

In a statement to TMZ, the film company said, “Fostering a safe environment and ensuring the ethical treatment of our animal actors was of the utmost importance to those involved in making this film and we will look into the circumstances surrounding this video.”