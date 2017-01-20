Wanted: Kevin P. Phelps

Kevin is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Opiates and Theft of Property. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.
Name: Kevin P. Phelps
AKA:
Kevin Parks Phelps
Born: 1958
Ht/Wt: 5′ 10″ – 150 lbs.
Other:
White Male
Brown hair / Hael eyes
Tattoo right shoulder, left arm, left arm “Horse”
