Wanted: Kevin P. Phelps

Kevin is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Opiates and Theft of Property. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Name: Kevin P. Phelps

AKA:

Kevin Parks Phelps

Born: 1958

Ht/Wt: 5′ 10″ – 150 lbs.

Other:

White Male

Brown hair / Hael eyes

Tattoo right shoulder, left arm, left arm “Horse”

