Twitter power transferred to President Donald Trump

With the transfer of power, comes the transfer of Twitter.
The @potus Twitter account now features a picture of President Donald J. Trump.
It’s not known when President Trump will begin using the account.
With the transfer of power, comes the transfer of Twitter.
The @potus Twitter account now features a picture of President Donald J. Trump.
It’s not known when President Trump will begin using the account.
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement