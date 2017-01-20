Some GOP lawmakers in Kansas looking to cut school funding

Kansas Statehouse (KSN News)
Kansas Statehouse (KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Some top Republican legislators in Kansas are looking to cut aid to public schools significantly to close a shortfall in the state’s current budget by June 30.

Their goal is to avoid the accounting moves proposed by GOP Gov. Sam Brownback and used in the past to cover budget holes.

Senate Ways and Means Committee Chairwoman Carolyn McGinn said Friday that she’s working on a bill to cut spending to close the projected $342 million shortfall in the state’s current budget. The Sedgwick Republican said she hopes to have it drafted next week.

She said her proposal is likely to reduce aid to public schools by between $90 million and $125 million. Senate Majority Leader and Overland Park Republican Jim Denning suggested that schools could withstand a $200 million cut.

