Some Facebook users hit with ‘suspicious activity’ scam

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook was the top non-television source for election news cited by supporters of both candidates, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center. The social media site's import as a driver of political news has been underscored by the lingering controversy of people using it to spread false news stories. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook was the top non-television source for election news cited by supporters of both candidates, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center. The social media site's import as a driver of political news has been underscored by the lingering controversy of people using it to spread false news stories. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MENLO PARK, Calif. (WFLA) – A number of Facebook users are reporting they received a notice about ‘suspicious activity’ on their accounts.

The scam notifications attempt to scare the user into believing that suspicious activity on their Facebook account has resulted in their accounts being locked.

Users are told it’s a ‘safety precaution,’ before attempting to be baited into clicking a link to a Google Sites page.

The notice, posted by a number of users on the social networking site, says “If within 6 hours after you receive this information from us and you do not confirm, your account will automatically be disabled permanently.”

The notification is signed “Facebook Ads Team.”

A number of users posted the notification to alert others about it, urging folks not to click the links.

The scam is the latest attempt to exploit user’s information, passwords and other personal information.

Users are reminded to protect their passwords and never give it out to anyone. Facebook reminds that their messages to users will never ask for your password, social security number or credit card number and PIN. When in doubt, you can report the suspicious message to facebook.

Here’s how to find out if someone has logged into your Facebook account

  • Go to Settings > Security > Click edit on Where You’re Logged In
  • If you see suspicious activity on your account you can “end activity” to prevent access to your account.
  • In the same section, you can also sign up for login alerts that will let you know when someone accesses your Facebook account.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s