Harvey County Attorney provides update on triple homicide arrest

Harvey County Attorney David Yoder met briefly with the media Friday afternoon and said that the two suspects, Myrta Rangel and Jereme Nelson, arrested for the October 30th triple homicide are currently in jail in San Diego awaiting extradition back to Harvey County.

He said the pair were arrested on January 12th in or near Rosarita Mexico. He thanked the Mexican authorities for their help on the case.

The arrest warrants were executed without incident south of the United States border. Nelson and Rangel were then handed over to the U.S. Marshals Service and returned to the U.S.

Back on Oct. 30, 33-year old Travis Street, 37-year-old Angela Graevs and 52-year-old Richard Prouty were found shot at a home west of Hesston. An 18-month-old child, belonging to Street and Graeves, was found unharmed inside the home.