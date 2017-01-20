Kinsley students clean up after the storm

KINSLEY, Kan. (KSNW) — Some students stepped up on Friday to help clean up their town after the ice storm.

“Yeah, it hit pretty hard, and there’s a lot of damage done that needs to be picked up,” said Kinsley Junior/Senior High School student Josena Frame.

The storm caused plenty of damage to trees in Kinsley.

“It was pretty bad,” said student Gisselle Seanez. “Trees were falling everywhere and just collapsing, and it was just a disaster afterwards.”

“It looked like a tornado came,” said Frame. “It felt like shotguns were going with the branches falling.”

School officials told students they could skip Friday classes if they help their neighbors clean up.

“It’s voluntary,” said Bill King, the school’s principal. “They didn’t have to do it, and they’re all, ‘yeah I’m going to help!'”

Nearly every student volunteered to help pile up fallen branches along the side of the street for pickup.

“To help the people who don’t have time with jobs or if they can’t do it themselves with disabilities or anything, just help them out,” said student Ricky Lujan.

Some students say it feels like a chore doing it at their own homes, but they’re enjoying working with their friends to help others.

“It’s been pretty fun,” said Lujan. “It’s good to help the community, give back after what they’ve given to us with school and stuff and helping us grow up. So yeah, it’s pretty fun to give back to the community.”

The city manager says it will take about a month for city crews to pick up all the branches around town. They’ll stop by each house twice in that time.

Students and staff also went out to the nearby towns of Offerle and Lewis to help with the cleanup effort.