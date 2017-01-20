Kansas museum inducts Hillary Clinton into They Also Ran gallery

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hillary Clinton, the first female major-party presidential nominee, was inducted into They Also Ran gallery on Friday morning. The gallery is located in Norton, Kansas at First State Bank.

Donald J. Trump became the 45th President of the United States Friday. Trump defeated Clinton after winning the Electoral College.

William Walter Rouse, a former president and owner of the First State Bank of Norton, received a book as a gift entitled “They Also Ran” by Irving Stone. It is the story of 19 men who enjoyed, or suffered, an identical fate: they were all defeated for the presidency of the United States.

Rouse began collecting black and white copies of portraits and photographs of former candidates from the Library of Congress. The bank has a spacious mezzanine to house the collection.

It details each losing presidential candidate with a short biography, along by whom they were defeated and what year.

Rouse’s daughter, Ann Hazlett, took over as curator when her father passed.

Hundreds of people visit the gallery yearly. They have a website online and a Facebook account.

