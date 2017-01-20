Kansans head to the Inauguration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was an emotional day as we said good-bye to the Obamas and welcomed President Trump into the white house and Kansans were there to witness it all. 19 students from Andover High were joined by teachers and the vice principal for their first trip to a presidential inauguration.

“It’s not that many chances that you get to go to the inauguration in your lifetime so, I just want to enjoy it,” said Andover freshman Ryan Kinnane.

Ryan tells us he was never really into politics before the last presidential election but with all the controversy it was almost impossible to not tune in. Ryan isn’t old enough to vote yet but he says after this experience, he’s looking forward to a chance to cast a vote. Andover’s social studies teacher has been taking students to Inaugurations since 2005.

“It’s on thing to watch it on TV and another to witness it firsthand,” said Andover’s vice principal Amanda Grier, who also experienced the Inauguration for the first time. “It was kind of exciting waking up early and getting ready for the inauguration and then we got stuck. There was a lot of tight security. It took us 2 hours to get from the bus through security on to the actual mall. When we got there it was really kind of sparse and empty.”

Amanda said that even though the crowd for the last Inauguration seemed larger, that didn’t take away from the experience of seeing our new president sworn into office.

“It’s all about having the opportunity to take part in history.” Said Amanda. “That’s why I’m here and that’s why our school will keep bringing students back every four years.”

The group said they didn’t see many problems nut knew that protests were going on. Also in the crowd today was Governor Sam Brownback, Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell and Sedgwick County Commissioner, Michael O’Donnell.