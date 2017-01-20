Inauguration Day schedule: Your guide to the big events of the day

Friday will be a day filled with historic events in Washington D.C.

If you’re planning to watch coverage of Inauguration Day events, here are a few of the big events.

Look for Inauguration Day coverage on NBC.

Timeline of Friday’s events as Donald Trump is inaugurated president of the United States (all times EST):

BEFORE THE CEREMONY — 8:30 a.m.: Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John’s Church — 9:40 a.m.: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House — 9:45 a.m.: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps. — 10:30 a.m.: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol AT THE CAPITOL — 11:16 a.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee chairman, delivers opening remarks — 11:21 a.m.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations — 11:30 a.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks — 11:35 a.m.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas — 11:47 a.m.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts — 11:51 a.m.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address — 12:12 p.m.: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions — 12:18 p.m.: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem AFTER THE CEREMONY — 12:30 p.m.: Obama departs by helicopter from East Front — 12:54 p.m.: President’s Room signing ceremony — 1:08 p.m.: Luncheon — 2:35 p.m.: Review of the troops — 3 p.m.: Parade from the Capitol to the White House — 7 p.m.: Inaugural balls get underway