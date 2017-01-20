Driver killed in Pawnee County crash

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – A man died in a fatal one-vehicle crash in Pawnee County on Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on 150th Avenue South about five-and-one-half miles north of Larned.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu was northbound on 150th Avenue about a half-mile north of T Road when the car went left of the center line and struck a concrete bridge railing. The driver, 63-year-old Kent A. Kirkwood of Larned, was taken to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital where he later died.

The Patrol said Kirkwood was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It’s not known why the car crossed the center line.