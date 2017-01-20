Aziz Ansari takes on “SNL”

NEW YORK (NBC) – “Saturday Night Live” offers up a new episode this week with first time host Aziz Ansari.

“I think like anyone who works in comedy, they’ve been hugely influenced by the show, and all the things you’ve seen on here, and to be a part of it this weekend, it’s very surreal, and I’m really excited,” Ansari says.

Especially for his monologue. Ansari told Jimmy Fallon he tested it out earlier this week at New York’s Comedy Cellar, on a night when some other comedy heavyweights just happened to perform.

“Jerry Seinfeld, then Amy Schumer, then Chris Rock, then me, then Dave Chapelle,” he recalled.

They’re all past SNL hosts, and Ansari is anxious to add to the show’s standup legacy.