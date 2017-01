In a basketball game that at times more resembled a football game, Andale held off the host Halstead Dragons to win 26-15 and advance to tomorrow’s Rupp Invitational tournament championship game against Cheney.

The Indians trailed 6-5 after the first quarter, but quickly took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back. Tomorrow’s championship game will be at 8 p.m. at Halstead High School.