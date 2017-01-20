1 student hurt, 1 person in custody in Ohio school shooting

Police lights (KSN File Photo)
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities responding to a shooting at an Ohio school say one student was hurt and one person is in custody.

The shooting was reported Friday morning at the complex for both high school and elementary students in the West Liberty-Salem Local School District, roughly 45 miles northwest of Columbus.

Local media report the Champaign County sheriff’s office confirmed the wounded person is a student but didn’t immediately release other details. Local media said initial reports indicated that someone was shot through a window of a boys restroom in the high school.

Parents were told to pick up their children. A State Highway Patrol spokesman says troopers were helping with student pickups as the sheriff’s office handles the investigation.

The superintendent’s office didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

