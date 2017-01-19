Wild horses trained at a Kansas prison head to inauguration

Fort Riley and the U.S. Border Patrol agents are bringing about 10 of the horses to the 1.5-mile parade Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – Wild mustangs trained at Kansas prison will be part of the inauguration parade for Donald Trump.

Fort Riley and the U.S. Border Patrol agents are bringing about 10 of the horses to the 1.5-mile parade Friday from the Capitol to the White House.

Since 2001, the Bureau of Land Management has sent horses to the Hutchinson Correctional Facility for training. They come from public lands in the western United States, where their numbers are too high to sustain.

Over the years, more than 60 horses trained at the prison have patrolled the border from Brownsville, Texas, to San Diego. Hundreds of others have been adopted.

Dexter Hedrick, who leads the prison horse training program, says inmates are “taking great pride in knowing that they contributed to something so meaningful.”

