Wichita family still hoping their missing daughter is safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been nearly five days since the disappearance of Toni Anderson in the Kansas City area. The Wichita woman was last seen early Sunday morning. Police are still looking for her, pulling together all their resources.

KSN heard from her family again Thursday afternoon as their pastor here in Wichita offered comfort to the family.

Meanwhile, Police in Kansas City say they have no indication of foul play at this time, leaving a mourning family even deeper in the unknown, hoping for a chance to see their daughter again.

“Our focus is just on getting Toni’s face out there and for people to see who she is,” said Toni Anderson’s mother Liz.

Pastor Tom Harmon says the Anderson’s have attended Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Wichita for years. He remembers when Toni was confirmed in the eighth grade.

“Shocked just to have that happen to any family is a shock but when it is someone you actually know it really hits home very quickly,” said Harmon.

Thursday he said he’s praying for answers, offering Toni’s family messages of scripture about comfort in hard times.

“Tough right now with them up at Kansas City, but at the same time I have talked with Brian this morning and prayed with him over the phone, and the prayer vigil which we are having tonight just to again lift them up and other who are hurting at this time,” said Harmon.

Police are looking for the missing woman’s 2015 black Ford Focus and are still investigating why Anderson was driving north toward Kansas City on the morning of her disappearance.