Subway on North Hillside robbed Wednesday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs your help solving a robbery at a Wichita Subway.

It happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Hillside. Two employees, both women, said a man entered the business and demanded money. He said he had a weapon. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police released a photo of the suspect. He was wearing black coveralls and a hoodie.

If you have any information, contact the robbery section at 268-4374 or if you’d like to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.