Subway on North Hillside robbed Wednesday morning

By Published:
subway-robbery-suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs your help solving a robbery at a Wichita Subway.

It happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Hillside. Two employees, both women, said a man entered the business and demanded money. He said he had a weapon. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police released a photo of the suspect. He was wearing black coveralls and a hoodie.

If you have any information, contact the robbery section at 268-4374 or if you’d like to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s