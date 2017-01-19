Some Dodge City residents are still in the dark

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Victory Electric says they’re down to about 1,300 outages and dropping, but that still means thousands in southwest Kansas have been without power since the storm began.

It’s been stressful for residents.

“Perishable food items were lost, that type of thing,” said Brandy Flores, a Dodge City resident.

The stress of being without power has been getting to her and her family.

“Frustrating, uncomfortable, you can’t do laundry,” she said. “You live in the cold.”

Flores has been without power since the storm began on Saturday, even though she lives downtown where most of her neighbors’ power has been restored.

“We were so excited whenever we saw Victory Electric trucks come in to the neighborhood,” she said. “They got Wyatt Earp up and going – Sonic, Burger King, those places — but then they left the area. We were left in the dark.”

Victory Electric officials say they understand why residents are angry and frustrated but say they are restoring power as quickly as possible.

“When we can go and turn a circuit on and get 30 or 40 people on, it seems like we’re making so much more progress,” said Jerri Imgarten, the company’s spokesperson, “but it takes the same amount of time to go and turn 30 people on as it does one person, so we’re down to those single houses, and it takes time.”

Flores says she understands how hard crews are working to restore power, but that offers little relief as she tries to keep her family comfortable.

“With my three-year-old, we just keep him bundled up, layers of clothing, and he’s too little to really notice.”

She’s about to hit a week without power, and it’s hard for her not to notice.

“Drained, she said about how she’s feeling. “It’s tiring, living by candlelight and flashlight.”

Victory Electric said that they’re prioritizing repairs that benefit larger numbers of people.

They also said that when they can, they try to prioritize customers with medical conditions that require respirators and other life-saving electronics.

It will still be days until everyone hit by the storm is back on the grid.