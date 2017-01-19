Pretty Prairie misses chance for federal grant to fix water

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (AP) – The city of Pretty Prairie has lost out on a federal grant to help clean up a decade-old problem with high nitrates in its water.

The Hutchinson News reports a technicality derailed the city’s application for a $500,000 grant to install a reverse osmosis system. The city sought Community Development Block Grant funds, which are federal dollars distributed by the state.

City officials had said the project would be on hold if the grant wasn’t received.

Regulations required the city to have two public hearings before Sept. 15. The city was unaware of the deadline and held its second public hearing Sept. 20.

The next application period for the funds will be in the fall, Brace said.