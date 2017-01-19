Prayer vigil held for missing Toni Anderson

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been five days since Toni Anderson was seen or heard from.

She was supposed to meet friends in downtown Kansas City after getting off from work at a nightclub, but she never showed up.

While police, friends and family search for her in KC, dozens of people showed up at a vigil in Wichita to pray for Toni’s safe return.

With scripture being read aloud, hearts were comforted.

“We don’t have answers, so we’re turning to the one who does, and that’s our Lord,” said Pastor Tom Harmon, Risen Savior Lutheran church.

Family and friends, along with comfort dogs came together Thursday night, to let Toni know, they aren’t giving up hope in finding her.

“God has called us to care, and we care about Toni and we care about her parents,” explained Arleata Harmon, family friend.

“I know a lot of people cared for Toni,” said Jessica Elting, a close friend of Toni’s.

Elting explained the last five days have been some of the toughest for her.

“I just wish she was here. We’ve always held each other’s hands through all of the hard times, so it’s hard to not have anyone’s hand to hold onto,” stated Elting.

She hopes her prayers will be answered and, Toni will come home safe and sound.

“I don’t tell you [Toni] a lot, but I miss you,” said Elting.