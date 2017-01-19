New superintendent named for Dodge City schools

Dr. Fred Dierksen
Dr. Fred Dierksen

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Board of Education has selected the next superintendent of schools.

Dr. Fred Dierksen takes over when Superintendent Alan Cunningham retires.

“I am extremely honored and excited to have been selected as the next superintendent for the students, parents and patrons of USD 443,” Dierksen said. “Dodge City is recognized across the state, as well as nationally, for its many successes in public education while, at the same time, facing many challenges.”

Several community forums were held so the board could gauge what they wanted in a new superintendent.

Dierksen has spent 14 years as superintendent of USD 376 in Sterling and has spent 35 years in education.

